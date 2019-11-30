Arabic | Kurdish


Muthanna declares two-day mourning period over death of protesters, security personnel
2019/11/30 | 19:00
(Iraq Now News)- Muthanna Governor has declared a two-day mourning period in the province over the death of protesters and security personnel.

In remarks on Saturday, Governor, Ahmed Manfi, said “we announce a mourning period over the death of Iraqi protesters and security personnel.”

The work, according to Manfi, will be hampered on Sunday and Monday everywhere, except for the service and medical sectors as well as departments meant with disbursing wages.

Note: The post (Muthanna declares two-day mourning period over death of protesters, security personnel) appeared first on (Baghdad Post) and do not necessarily reflect the position of IraqNow.news.
