2019/11/30 | 21:40

President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Massoud

Barzani on Saturday said that any change in the country should take into

account the rights of all components, stressing the need to be acting in

accordance with constitutional mechanisms."We are following with concern the

recent developments and welcome any steps contributing to resolving the crisis

and prevent collapse or chaos or return to the times of repugnant dictatorship,"

Barzani stated."Any change should take into account

the rights of all components and be in accordance with constitutional

mechanisms and aims to establish security and stability and impose the rule of

law and achieve the just demands of the disadvantaged masses."

Note: The post (Barzani: changes in Iraq must consider all components' rights) appeared first on (Baghdad Post) and do not necessarily reflect the position of IraqNow.news.

You can read the original text from the source (Baghdad Post).