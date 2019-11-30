Arabic | Kurdish


Barzani: changes in Iraq must consider all components' rights
2019/11/30 | 21:40
(Iraq Now News)-

President of the Kurdistan Democratic Party Massoud

Barzani on Saturday said that any change in the country should take into

account the rights of all components, stressing the need to be acting in

accordance with constitutional mechanisms."We are following with concern the

recent developments and welcome any steps contributing to resolving the crisis

and prevent collapse or chaos or return to the times of repugnant dictatorship,"

Barzani stated."Any change should take into account

the rights of all components and be in accordance with constitutional

mechanisms and aims to establish security and stability and impose the rule of

law and achieve the just demands of the disadvantaged masses."

Note: The post (Barzani: changes in Iraq must consider all components' rights) appeared first on (Baghdad Post) and do not necessarily reflect the position of IraqNow.news.
You can read the original text from the source (Baghdad Post).


Read all text from here

Trending Now
⋙ Oman Beat Kuwait 2-1 for First Gulf Cup Win
⋙ 3 protesters killed as Iraqi PM submits resignation
⋙ Hundreds of Tunisian women march against gender-based violence after ‘MP masturbating suspect‘ walks free
⋙ Iraqi's PM Calls on Parliament to Accept His Resignation
⋙ OPEC Oil Output Falls Before Vienna Meeting
Videos - Photos
⋙ VIDEO: Separate bombings in disputed Kirkuk leave at least 16 injured
⋙ Houthi forces shoot down Saudi Apache Helicopter: video
⋙ Jihadist rebels position heavy weapons near Turkish base in Idlib: photos
ISIS News
⋙ VIDEO: Separate bombings in disputed Kirkuk leave at least 16 injured
⋙ Houthi forces shoot down Saudi Apache Helicopter: video
⋙ Shadow of strife looms over Iraq's political crisis
⋙ Turkey repatriates 2 Belgian female ISIS suspects
⋙ ISIS attack in Kurdistan Region kills 3 and wounds 8, including children
⋙ Lebanon: Protesters block roads as petrol crisis deepens
⋙ US occupation of Syria’s oil fields is escalating crisis: Russia