Arabic | Kurdish


Salih condemns attack on US Embassy ‘Attack on Iraqi sovereignty’
2020/01/01 | 03:00
(Iraq Now News)- Iraqi President Barham Saleh condemned the attack on the US embassy in a statement on Tuesday, saying that it is an attack on Iraq’s sovereignty before any other party.

The President also said that the attempt is a violation of international agreements binding to the Iraqi government.

Iraqi Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mohamed al-Halbousi also said US embassy attack is an “unaccepted behavior,” adding that it harms Iraq’s interests and hurts the image of the Iraqi people.

“The attempt to break into the US embassy and attack its building is an unaccepted behavior that harms Iraq’s interests and hurts the image of our people,” al-Halbousi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I call on the government to reaffirm its commitment to legal obligations to protect diplomatic missions,” he added.

Hundreds of angry supporters of an Iran-backed Iraqi Shia militia broke down the US embassy gate door on Tuesday, storming inside the compound as gunshots and sirens rang out.

Note: The post (Salih condemns attack on US Embassy ‘Attack on Iraqi sovereignty’) appeared first on (Baghdad Post) and do not necessarily reflect the position of IraqNow.news.
You can read the original text from the source (Baghdad Post).


Read all text from here

Trending Now
⋙ Swine flu kills three people so far in Iraqi Kurdistan, 20 cases recorded: minister
⋙ Kurdish film ‘Ji Bo Azadiyê’ banned from screening in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan
⋙ Supporters of Iraqi Shiite militia storm, burn a security post at U.S. embassy in Baghdad
⋙ Political vacuum could upend key Oil Ministry plans
⋙ Iraqi Cabinet decisions: Dec. 30, 2019
Videos - Photos
⋙ Syrian Army seizes weapons cache left behind by jihadists in Idlib: video
⋙ Tense moment as Iraqi protesters storm US embassy: video
⋙ Jihadist rebels position heavy weapons near Turkish base in Idlib: photos
ISIS News
⋙ Syrian Army seizes weapons cache left behind by jihadists in Idlib: video
⋙ Tense moment as Iraqi protesters storm US embassy: video
⋙ Kurdish-led counter-terrorism units prevent ISIS New Year’s attack in Syria
⋙ Shadow of strife looms over Iraq's political crisis
⋙ Turkey repatriates 2 Belgian female ISIS suspects
⋙ ISIS attack in Kurdistan Region kills 3 and wounds 8, including children
⋙ Lebanon: Protesters block roads as petrol crisis deepens