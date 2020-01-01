Arabic | Kurdish


Saudi Arabia condemns attacks by Iran-backed militias against US forces in Iraq
2020/01/01 | 03:00
(Iraq Now News)-

Saudi Arabia condemned attacks launched last week by Iranian regime-backed militias against American forces in Iraq, an official source said in statement published by the state-owned Saudi Press Agency. 

The U.S.

military carried out air strikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a U.S.

civilian contractor in a Friday rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, officials said. 

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday condemned the U.S.

air strikes on bases of Iranian-backed Iraqi militia.

The U.S.

strikes could pull Iraq further into the heart of a proxy conflict between the United States and Iran.

