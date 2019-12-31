Read all text from here

Israel is using Expo 2020 Dubai to fast-track normalisation

Trending Now

⋙ Swine flu kills three people so far in Iraqi Kurdistan, 20 cases recorded: minister

⋙ Kurdish film ‘Ji Bo Azadiyê’ banned from screening in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan

⋙ Supporters of Iraqi Shiite militia storm, burn a security post at U.S. embassy in Baghdad

⋙ Political vacuum could upend key Oil Ministry plans

⋙ Iraqi Cabinet decisions: Dec. 30, 2019

Videos - Photos

⋙ Syrian Army seizes weapons cache left behind by jihadists in Idlib: video

⋙ Tense moment as Iraqi protesters storm US embassy: video

⋙ Jihadist rebels position heavy weapons near Turkish base in Idlib: photos